Both the Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are denying rumors that outside protest groups such as Antifa plan to show up in the area this weekend.
Law enforcement addressed rumors circulating on Facebook that either Somerset or the Mill Springs Battlefield in Nancy were going to be visited by Antifa or other groups.
Both SPD and PCSO said they will be taking safety precautions this weekend, both because the rumors have been spreading and also because of Friday’s Juneteenth event taking place in the Judicial Center Plaza.
SPD’s Chief William Hunt said, “We have not received any confirmed threats or credible information that any protest groups are coming to Somerset. … I have either contacted or met with our local, state and federal partners to determine if there are any credible threats to Somerset. At this time, there are none.”
Likewise, PCSO and Sheriff Greg Speck issued a statement saying their department knew of no credible threats.
“The Sheriff’s Office has contacted local and state agencies, as well as our federal partners, to determine if there is any validity to these claims. None of the agencies contacted have received any intelligence or information to believe these rumors are true.”
Chief Hunt said that SPD has heard the same rumors for several weeks.
“Many rumors have spread in cities across the state during the last few weeks about events that ultimately have not transpired. These rumors have only served to perpetuate fear.
“The Somerset Police Department is continuing to monitor these rumors and the situation as it develops. Law enforcement officers will be present during the Juneteenth event as a safety measure,” Hunt said.
PCSO asked the public to take consideration before passing along unverified information.
“We ask the public to evaluate the information being spread on social media, along with the source, before sharing it. These rumors have been consistently spread through cities across the state and have caused worry among community members. We assure you we are continually monitoring our intelligence resources and our contacts with other agencies for any potential problems that may develop. Also, additional security measures are being taken as a precaution,” PCSO stated.
Antifa, or anti-fascist protesters, are a loose collection of far-left groups (non-organized) that take an aggressive, sometimes violent, approach to opposing far-right groups. While clashes with Antifa groups have been reported across the nation over the past few weeks, most sources suggest that the actual number of Antifa followers may be low.
