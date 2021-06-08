Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Crittenden man whose body was found close to the railroad tracks in Ferguson.
The body of Travis Edward Morgan, 39, was discovered Sunday about 40 yards down over an embankment. The area where he was located was around 40 feet away from some railroad tracks, according to PCSO Lt. Bobby Jones.
“We don’t know if it’s related at this time,” Jones said of the man’s proximity to the tracks, although he did note that the Norfolk Southern rail line runs directly from Crittenden to this area.
Jones said he and Detective Matt Bryant were called to the scene to assist Det. Todd Wilson and Sgt. Richard Smith after the body was found Sunday by a Ferguson resident.
Det. Bryant said that the department is waiting on autopsy results, but that a preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of trauma, no broken bones and no signs of assault.
Morgan’s time of death has yet to be determined. Jones said that it was known that he had contact with his mother on Thursday, so the time of death was sometime between then and Sunday.
Jones said that Morgan had a warrant for his arrest due to having escaped from a transitional house in the Louisville area.
It appeared that he had been in this area for at least several days, Jones said.
Jones said the investigation is continuing, and while he reiterated there is no foul play, he and Bryant said they are interested in finding anyone who might be able to give PCSO any information about his recent whereabouts so they can retrace his last steps.
Bryant described Morgan as being around 6 feet tall, weighing between 220 and 230 pounds. He was bald with a goatee, and he was last seen wearing black shorts and a dark colored shirt.
Anyone with information can contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-145, the PCSO Tip Line at 606-679-8477, or submit the information on their webpage at pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.