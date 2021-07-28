At Monday’s Somerset Council meeting, Mayor Alan Keck gave a very brief – and bleak – update to the status of a proposed gas-to-liquid (GTL) plant which has failed to reach any of its building projections.
When Council Member David Burdine asked if the mayor “hears anything” from the owners of the Extiel-Advantage company, Keck responded with, “No, we don’t. I don’t anticipate them locating here. Of course, I was a skeptic for some time. If they choose to reengage, we’ll happily listen. But at this time they don’t have an option on the land anymore, and to my knowledge they don’t intend to come.”
The Houston-based company announced in April 2018 that it would invest $75 million into a plant that would create 100 jobs in the community.
It was to be built on the old Crane property. It was reported that the company would break ground in 2018 and have the plant operational by 2020.
However, Extiel managing director Greg Carr told the Commonwealth Journal at that time that the company needed to raise $110 million before they could make the plant a reality.
Moving away from a possible failed venture to a one which Mayor Keck sees as a future success, Keck said during Monday’s meeting there should soon be more information on the Horse Soldier Farms bourbon distillery in the near future.
He said a “groundbreaking of sorts” was tentatively scheduled for the fall, and said the company has recently closed on a downtown property.
“[They] will hopefully have an announcement in that vein in the next month or so. As the project’s grown, you look at moving dirt on a couple-hundred acres. It’s extensive.”
He and councilors pointed out that Horse Soldier has already invested money into the community – recently being named one of the major sponsors of this year’s Master Musician Festival, helping to raise money for a planned veterans park on North Main Street, and presenting two “Whiskey and War Stories” events with one in Somerset and a second, more recent one in Corbin.
In the business portion of the council’s meeting, councilors approved the annexation of a vacant piece of property on Ky. 39 that Keck said would be planned as future residential development, possibly with an eye on housing for seniors.
The annexation was requested by the owners of the property, which is located at 1156 Ky. 39, near the entrance of Northern Middle School.
City Attorney John Adams said the property would enter the city zoned Residential-1, or for a single-family dwelling, meaning the property would need to be rezoned for other use.
The council also had a first reading of a budget amendment that Keck said may require a discussion before the next meeting.
Among the changes expected to the budget is the increase of the general fund from $22.6 million to $34.5 million. Keck called the change a bookkeeping item that was needed due to refinancing a bond.
The city’s chief financial officer, Mike Broyles, was unable to attend this meeting due to illness, but Keck said he would be available at the next meeting to answer any questions the councilors may have.
