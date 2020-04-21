Searching for accuracy in an apparent Facebook posting that the U.S. Census Bureau has received an allocation of money from Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act) has hit a stone wall.
“I could not find any information concerning CARES money and the Census Bureau,” said a spokesman in the Philadelphia Region of the U.S. Census Bureau. He commented on condition of anonymity since he is not authorized to speak for the Bureau.
Danielle Smoot. communications director for U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, was out of her office and unavailable for comment, but a spokesperson at the congressman’s office responded: “We haven’t been briefed on that; I don’t know.”
An Internet search for a CARES allocation of funds to the Census Bureau also turned up a blank. The search was being made because the CARES Act is very specific about how its $2 trillion can be allocated. The Census Bureau has total budgetary resources of $7.2 billion.
Census statistics are involved in distribution of CARES funds. Amounts paid to states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and eligible units of local government are based on population as provided in the CARES Act.
The CARES Act directs the Treasury to use U.S. Census Bureau data for the most recent year for which data is available. The amount of payments made to each state will be reduced by the aggregate amount of payments that will be disbursed to eligible local governments within such states that have provided required certifications to Treasury.
A unit of local government eligible for receipt of direct payment includes a county, municipality, town, township, village, parish, borough or other unit of general government below the state level with a population that exceeds 500,000.
The CARES Act requires that the payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that:
(1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19);
(2) Were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the state or government; and
(3) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.
Information from the Philadelphia Region indicates more households across America are responding every day. More than 70 million households have responded to date, representing more than 48 percent of all households in America.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 Census operations in order to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices.
Once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
In order to ensure completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress for 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to October 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the President by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
