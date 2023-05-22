A local man was not injured after the vehicle he was driving went through the wall of a local real estate office building, but he could be facing criminal charges following the incident, according to authorities.
Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said that the individual involved in the crash along South U.S. 27 Sunday night was Robert D. Spurlock, 38, of Somerset.
The incident took place around 8:25 p.m. Sunday evening, close to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Boat Dock Road. The building into which the car crashed housed the offices of Coldwell Banker Legacy Group.
"Upon their arrival, (deputies found) the vehicle was sitting halfway in, halfway out of the building," said Jones. "(The driver) appeared to be passed out. They checked on him, and got him medical help."
Spurlock was driving a 2008 Chevrolet passenger car at the time of the crash.
Jones noted that that Spurlock was not arrested immediately following the crash. However, responders "did find suspected drugs inside the vehicle, which they have sent off to the lab to be tested, and pending the results of that and his blood (test), charges are expected," said the sheriff.
The drugs were apparently "several different kinds of crystalline substances," he noted, but the exact types of drugs those substances might have been were not known when Jones spoke with the Commonwealth Journal.
Jones said that according to witness statements, Spurlock had been at the nearby Valero gas station "and the car rolled forward. It hit the diesel pump or tank at the Valero and (the car) jumped across the road and went over there and entered the Coldwell (Banker) building."
Spurlock was uninjured, and as there was no one in the building at the time, there were no injuries resulting from the wreck at all, noted Jones.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Parkers Mill Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS all responded at the scene.
John Huggins, president of Coldwell Banker Legacy Group, spoke to the Commonwealth Journal on Monday about the damages to the building.
"We're thankful that there was no one in the building at the time (and) there were no injuries to our staff or customers," he said. "We're thankful it wasn't worse."
He said the building will need constructive repair work done, and that the damages were "pretty significant."
