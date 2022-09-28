The reports of a chemical exposure at Mr. Gatti’s on Wednesday required first responders to make sure the scene was safe.
Ultimately, no injuries were reported to either employees or customers, according to Somerset Fire Department Chief Bengie Howard.
Howard said the Somerset Fire Department was dispatched to the restaurant around 11:14 a.m.
Also responding was the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Emergency Management.
SFD’s assessment of the situation determined that employees of the business were “conducting routine cleaning when two chemicals were mixed in a drain, creating toxic fumes,” Howard said.
“The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response team and Somerset Fire Department conducted a search of the building, established air monitoring and found low levels of a toxic gas. The business was ventilated, and the situation was quickly mitigated. All employees were evaluated by Somerset Pulaski County EMS and no employees or patrons were injured,” he said.
SFD turned the scene over to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to assist with any further issues.
“The business will re-open when follow-up testing is conducted,” Howard said.
