The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team responded to a truck roll-over at the exit onto the Ky. 914 bypass from the Cumberland Parkway, a frequent site for this type of accident. The accident took place at around 10 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the accident, but SRT was called out to help contain a small amount of engine compartment fluid that apparently leaked. The truck was loaded with aluminum ingots that spilled onto the highway. Assisting at the scene were the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset Fire Department, 911 Dispatch, and Candido's Towing.