Several first responder agencies were called to the scene of a crash in which a vehicle landed inside an unoccupied house on Ky. 935 early Saturday morning.
The name of the driver could not be confirmed by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department as of Saturday afternoon, but PCSO Major Jeff Hancock said he believed the male driver did not suffer major injuries and was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center due to the incident.
According to Pulaski County 911 dispatch logs, PCSO deputies were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m.
On scene, first responders found a pickup truck on its side imbedded in the structure.
No one was in the house at the time, and it’s believed that no one had lived there for some time.
Members of the Woodstock Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, Pulaski County Rescue Squad and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS assisted at the scene.
According to the Special Response Team’s Facebook Page, that department was called out to drain a farm fuel tank on the property.
More information will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.