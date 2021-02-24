No one was harmed in an incident Tuesday after local firefighters responded to a fire report at a southern Pulaski residential complex.
According to Keith Price, assistant chief of the Parkers Mill Fire Department, the cause for alarm was a bathroom ceiling fan that caught on fire at the Cumberland Manor housing facility off of Lost Lodge Road, at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“They contained the fire to the bathroom,” said Price. “I think the apartment next door suffered a little smoke and water damage, but not a whole lot. Everybody got out, nobody was hurt.”
The building was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
Somerset, Burnside, and Ferguson’s Fire Departments assisted at the scene, as did the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team with their drone.
