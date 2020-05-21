An eastern Pulaski home was destroyed in a blaze that had numerous local fire departments respond Wednesday evening.
According to Harvey Taylor, assistant chief of the White Lily Volunteer Fire Department, the fire at the residence located at 270 Short Cut Road began about 5:43 p.m. No one was hurt in the blaze, but Taylor described it as a total loss.
"It was (bad)," he said.
Taylor said it's believed at this time that the fire may have started in the kitchen, and that they're "leaning toward" an electrical fire, though that has yet to be determined fully.
Responders were on the scene for around seven hours.
Assisting White Lily were fire departments from Somerset, Ferguson, Burnside, Bronston, Parkers Mill, Shopville, Mt. Victory and Haynes Knob, as well as Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
