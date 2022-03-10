Pulaski County students have a new reason to love the Southwestern girls' basketball team: The Lady Warriors' winning ways have gotten everyone a day off from school.
Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson announced on Thursday morning that there will be no school on Friday in support of the SWHS girls, as they take on Franklin County in the quarterfinals of the Sweet 16.
"I encourage students, teachers and community members to go out and support the Lady Warriors on Friday," Richardson said.
The 26-7 12th Region champion Lady Warriors will take on Franklin County Friday at 11 a.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Southwestern hit 10 three-pointers en route to a stunning 67-56 upset of McCracken County, ranked No. 2 in the state, on Wednesday. Franklin County (24-5) knocked off Henderson County 46-43 in its first-round game on Wednesday.
