Monday was the first day around the commonwealth in which some medical services shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic were allowed to reopen, but Lake Cumberland Hospital is taking a slower approach to resuming those services.
LCRH CEO Robert Parker made a statement Monday: “Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital continues to carefully evaluate when we will be able to safely resume elective and non-urgent procedures. We are aware of Governor [Andy] Beshear’s announcements over the weekend, though we do not have a target date to share at this time. There are a number of factors that go into the decision about timing, including state and federal guidelines, the current status of COVID-positive patients in our community, the availability of critical supplies and clinical staff, and guidance from Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Hospital Association, among other factors. We will keep the community informed once we are able to safely resume elective and non-urgent procedures.
“The trust our community places in us is so important. We want to assure everyone that it is safe to come to LCRH should you or a family member need care. Patients should not postpone seeking critical care when they need it, and our providers and clinical teams stand ready to support our community’s healthcare needs.”
Last Thursday, Governor Beshear announced that certain types of medical services would be allowed to reopen this week. Those include non-urgent/emergency health care services, diagnostic radiology and lab services in hospital outpatient settings, health care clinics and medical offices, as well as physical therapy settings, chiropractic offices and optometrists.
The original order also allowed for dentists offices to reopen, although on Saturday that was rescinded, as Beshear said that state-officials had no agreed-upon rules and questions on how to keep aerosolized particles from entering the air.
Plus, many dentists and officials said they were lacking adequate personal protective equipment because vendors for items like masks and gloves were prioritizing front-line health workers.
Places which do open must operate under strict guidelines. Offices must eliminate waiting room areas, meaning most people waiting to be seen must wait in their vehicles.
Offices must also maintain social distancing guidelines, and no visitors will be allowed except for end-of-life care.
Both medical staff and patients must wear masks at all times, and in “high-touch” professions such as chiropractors and physical therapists, medical staff must wear gloves and practice enhanced hand hygiene.
