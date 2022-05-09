Don’t sit yet — run to your nearest web browser and take advantage of the last few days of the ongoing Pulaski County Imagination Library Sit & Read Auction.
The online auction goes through Thursday, May 12, and offers members of the community the chance to bid on and buy a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted children’s-size chair.
It’s the 10th year for the auction, where the proceeds go to benefit the Pulaski County Imagination Library, the non-profit program founded by country singer Dolly Parton to increase literacy in children by regularly providing them with free books.
“It’s one of the first fundraisers that our local Imagination Library program ever did, and it was very popular with people because in its initial year, we asked local artists to hand paint children’s chairs, wooden chairs,” said Andrea Clue, immediate past president of the Pulaski County Imagination Library Board. “All of the artists are so creative, and give different takes on those chairs. Over the years, we kind of branched out and started doing some other items — bookshelves, toy boxes, cornhole boards, things like that.
“This year, because we took the last two years off due to COVID, we decided to bring it back to our roots and go back to chairs,” she continued. “We’re doing 12 chairs with 12 local artists. But the big change this year is that (the auction) is online only. We’ve never done it online before.”
Clue said that the board had been hearing that it was often hard for people to make it to the actual auction event with busy lives going on, yet there were still items on which they wanted to bid. “So, we talked to Ford Brothers (Inc. Auctioneers) and Matt Ford was very gracious and offered to help us host the online auction, because that was unfamiliar territory for us. They’ve been great to work with.”
The auction went live on May 4, and the auction ends this Thursday at 6 p.m.
To participate, go to www.fordbrothersinc.com, and look for the “Sit & Read” online auction. If you’ve never used the Ford Brothers site before, you’ll need to register and create a profile with them. Once you do, “you’re good to go,” said Clue. “They’ll send you text notifications if somebody outbids you so that you can hop right back on there and outbid them.”
Bidding is traditionally done in $5 increments, noted Clue.
“It’s a lot of fun, especially whenever you get one that’s hotly sought-after, to see those bids go back and forth,” said Clue.
Participating artists include Alison Akin, Lori Boyd, Amanda Brooks, Brian Covert, Dani Ford, Celeste Logsdon, Stephanie Meadows, Sandy Phelps, Sarah Roberts, St. Patrick’s Preschool, Lindsay Thurman, and Hanna Young.
Themes include favorite children’s books and characters, figures from nature, and even classic board games.
“We are so grateful to these artists,” said Clue. “A lot of them have been with us since the very first year, and happily support it every year. They say that they are honored to be a part of this program because they are big supporters of early literacy.”
The money raised goes toward the efforts of the Pulaski County Imagination Library, and Clue noted that rather than the money going out to the global Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library organization, all of the dollars stay right here in Pulaski County, supporting local kids.
“This program, we have had it available since 2013, here in Pulaski County,” said Clue. “It provides a free book in the mail every single month for children birth to age 5 — whenever they turn 5, they age out of the program. It is available to every child with a Pulaski County zip code, but they have to sign up in order to get the books. It is 100 percent free to that child, but they do have to register.”
Right now, over 2,000 local children are enrolled and since 2013, over 117,000 books have been distributed just in Pulaski County.
Clue noted that in 2020, when a lot of non-profits took a hit — “COVID had just come, and a lot of people were suffering economically” — one couple, Jarl and Pamela Mohn, stepped in and offered to help fund the Pulaski County Imagination Library. “They wanted us to make it our mission to try to enroll every single eligible child in Pulaski County.”
The link for children in Pulaski County to register to receive free books is www.imaginationlibrarypcky.org.
“In years past, there has been a waitlist,” said Clue, “but thanks to the generosity of our supporters and in particular Jarl and Pamela Mohn, every eligible child is currently able to enroll without a wait!”
