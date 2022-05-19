Pulaski’s storm damage from Wednesday night wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but the damage that was seen came from normal storm damage, not a tornado, according to meteorologist James Luehrs from the National Weather Service in Jackson.
Luehrs said there was a “radar-indicated tornado” that showed on their equipment Wednesday evening, which led to storm sirens to sound and CodeRED alerts being made to phones around Pulaski around 8 p.m.
But on Thursday, after damage assessment teams had a chance to visit Pulaski and look at what damage the storm left, Luehrs said, “We did not find any evidence of tornado damage.”
That’s not to say there wasn’t any damage. Reports from Facebook readers indicated wind damage and hail could be found all over the county, with several reporting trees down in the Eubank area.
However, Luehrs noted that the damage that did happen came from either straight line winds or from normal severe thunderstorm winds.
He said the damage was “not as bad as anticipated, considering how many storms passed through.”
While ultimately Wednesday’s storms were not tornado-producing ones, National Weather Service Senior Forecaster Pete Geogerian warned that Pulaski could have seen more storms Thursday evening.
“The atmosphere is pretty conductive for some strong, potentially severe thunderstorms,” he said Thursday afternoon. And, indeed, by Thursday evening Pulaski County Emergency Management and the 911/Emergency Operations Center were sending out warnings for potential storms once again.
The good news is that there isn’t any potential for severe weather today. Geogerian said that Friday should be “mainly really warm, with highs pushing around 90 degrees. Just warm and breezy, so we get a little break from the action.”
A chance for severe weather returns this weekend, however, so Pulaskians might want to keep an eye on the sky for Saturday and Sunday.
Geogerian said that this week’s storms are not being caused by anything out of the ordinary. “This is kind of the time of year where we get the threat of severe weather. May is a pretty good month for severe weather for eastern Kentucky. It’s not anything unusual from that standpoint,” he said.
