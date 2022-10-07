The man accused of attempting to strangle a police officer must wait a little while longer before receiving a trial date.
Brian McGee Combs, 46, appeared in Court Friday via video link from the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he is currently housed.
Both defense and prosecuting attorneys cited having “outstanding discovery” that has not yet been returned to them as well as the serious nature of the charges for wanting to continue the case for a few more months.
Judge Teresa Whitaker agreed, and set a pretrial conference date for December 16 to see where the investigation stands at that point.
Combs is facing a charge of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer – amended from his original charges of first-degree Strangulation and second-degree Assault of a Police Officer.
He is also charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, first-degree Persistent Felony Offender and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (Traffic Light).
Combs is accused of attempting to strangle Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy Noah Wesley during a traffic stop in July.
After Wesley stopped Combs’ vehicle for running a red light, Combs ran from the scene. Wesley chased and attempted to deploy a Taser, which may not have made contact.
Wesley then attempted to gain control of Combs by physical means, and in the ensuing struggle Combs was able to pin Wesley’s arms and use his ankles to choke the deputy, according to the citation issued by PCSO.
A bystander was able to get to the two and was able to separate them. According to PCSO, Wesley was close to losing consciousness before help arrived.
Combs’ son, Austin McGee Combs, was a passenger in his father’s vehicle, and while he was not initially charged in the incident, he has since been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.
In court Friday, attorneys stated that the two men are not considered co-defendants, but their cases are closely connected and therefore should be kept together during the judicial process.
Both father and son have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
