Pulaski County Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, are hanging their hopes on the possibility that newly discovered evidence might lead to a new trial.
Norfleet filed documents with the U.S. District Court Monday, making a second motion for a new trial, based on uncovered evidence found within the Somerset Police Department’s evidence room.
According to Norfleet, the evidence comes in the form of items seized during a warrant search of the hotel room of Robert Beach – including a bag containing methamphetamine.
Beach, who pleaded guilty in his own case, was a witness for the prosecution in a trial against Wallace and fellow Constable Gary Baldock.
The existence of the items was described by Norfleet as a “miraculous glitch,” because after the resolution of Beach’s case, the court had ordered all evidence connected to him be destroyed.
That it had not is significant to Wallace’s case because Beach was the person Timothy Sizemore reportedly received meth from on the night Sizemore was pulled over by Wallace.
Wallace and Baldock were convicted in June by a federal jury of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession With Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
Part of the testimony presented at that trial was from Sizemore, who was pulled over by Wallace in November of 2019 in a traffic stop.
Wallace asked for assistance from Somerset Police, and Officers Andrew Salmons, Nicholas Taylor and James Mayfield turned up.
Officers Salmons and Taylor testified that when they searched Sizemore’s vehicle, they did not find any meth in the driver’s side of the vehicle, either in the side door compartment or under the seat.
According to Mayfield, Wallace passed him saying “Watch this s**t,” approached the driver’s side door and leaned down briefly before pulling out a bottle.
The bottle contained a substance that was determined to be meth.
It was the prosecution’s contention that Wallace had planted the meth rather than found it in Sizemore’s possession.
At trial, Sizemore testified that he did not have meth on him in the vehicle because he had used all of the meth Beach gave him at the hotel before he left.
Beach, likewise, testified that after he gave Sizemore the meth, Sizemore went into a hotel room and came back out with no meth in his possession.
Norfleet now believes the question of whether the meth was planted or found by Wallace could be cleared up. Now that the meth that was in Beach’s possession has been found, Norfleet says the two samples of meth can be sent to the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory and their chemical compositions compared. If they are the same, then they likely came from the same batch, and therefore the meth found in Sizemore’s vehicle came from Beach. If not, it would be more likely that Wallace planted it as evidence.
Norfleet is requesting an immediate order requiring the SPD preserve the evidence, rather than follow the previous court’s order to destroy it. He is also requesting a new trial based on the discovery of this new evidence.
Norfleet and Wallace previously filed a separate request for a new trial due to saying the trial was unfair for the defense. In that motion, Norfleet argues that the prosecution held back information that wasn’t disclosed before the trial, preventing him from mounting a proper defense.
Prosecutors have until August 27 to respond to the new request.
