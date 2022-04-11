Drivers in Science Hill need to be prepared to detour around the Stanford Street railroad crossing this week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 8 Office announced last week that Norfolk Southern Railroad will temporarily close the railroad crossing at the intersection of Ky. 635 and Ky. 2308 (mile point 0.1) on Tuesday.
A signed detour will be posted.
The closure, planned for maintenance work, is expected to last three days.
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays, KYTC officials said.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following their office on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.