Debbie Wilson was in her second year of teaching when a colleague burst into her classroom at Northern Middle School on September 11, 2001, to let her know that a plane had struck one of the World Trade Center towers.
Though she didn't fully recognize the significance at that moment, Wilson immediately turned on the television for her 7th-grade students. As the day wore on, the realization that 9/11 was world-changing history in the making became much clearer.
Wilson wanted to mark the event with a balloon launch. She had her class fill out Pledge of Allegiance cards with their names and the Northern Middle's phone number and address, which were then attached to balloons that they released from the campus.
"Little did I know the impact we would have," Wilson recalled. "My biggest worry was about the effect we might have on the environment, but the administration supported me. Then we got the phone call, and I couldn't believe someone had actually found the balloons."
Some days later, Chrys Huston was mowing her lawn in West Knoxville when she spotted something that turned out to be one of the popped balloons with the card still attached. She didn't hesitate to call the school — which led to a visit to meet the class and the beginning of a correspondence that would last for some time afterward.
But as with most things, the world moved on. The students grew up and graduated; Mrs. Wilson ultimately transferred to Russell County High School where she still teaches today; and Mrs. Huston packed away the letters and Christmas cards she had received from NMS.
It wasn't until last December, when she and her husband Mike were moving into a new home, that Mrs. Huston found the letters. And as the 20th anniversary drew nearer, the Hustons felt that they should be returned to the school.
Shelly Hargis, who had been counselor for the school on 9/11, took Mrs. Huston's call a few weeks ago — now as Principal of Northern Middle School.
"They shared a wonderful story with me about the impact our school had on them," Principal Hargis said of the Hustons. "…It's just surreal how two communities came together in a time of tragedy for our country. But we came together and 20 years later, there is still a connection there. I think it just speaks volumes about what education can do."
On Wednesday, the Hustons arrived at Northern Middle to deliver their special package — meeting not only with school officials but Mrs. Wilson and several alumni who had been involved in the balloon launch.
"It was amazing that you, as students in 7th grade thought to do what you did to honor your nation," Mrs. Huston said. "I wish we had that togetherness now in our nation."
Principal Hargis invited the alumni present to take their letters if they wished while the rest would be displayed at the school to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
One of those students, Amanda Meece, now teaches at Northern Middle herself — saying her students think it's neat that she was in that very building when she first heard the news that day. She recalled the room and even the chair she sat in, and how unusual it was that all the classes didn't switch between periods but stayed in their rooms all day just watching television to find out all they could.
"It was special to have Mrs. Wilson back after not seeing her for so long," Meece said. "Seeing this group takes me right back to where we were 20 years ago.…I remember just the poise and grace that Mrs. Wilson had with everything and how she calmed our nerves."
Wilson was thrilled to be invited back and have the chance to see some of her first students again.
"I'm so proud of you," she told the alumni. "Each one of you who sat in my classroom, we might not have all seen eye to eye every day…but I knew you each had potential."
