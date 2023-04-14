The Northern Middle School robotics team known as 650M has qualified to compete in Dallas, TX for the robotics world championship.
The schools’ program has been in existence since 2015, and has qualified for at least state each year.
Team 650M is comprised of four 6th graders, all 12 years of age: Tyler Coffey, Parker Richardson, Taegan Morris, and Riley Turner.
The teams will compete against 480 other regional winners in the world championship. These teams are from all over the world.
The tournament requires collaboration between teams — even teams that don’t speak the same language. In fact, one other year that the team qualified for the world championship, they were paired with a team from China.
“We literally just had to break out the phones and use Google Translate,” said Reece Turner, coach and mentor of the Maroons robotics program.
Turner explained that the game is kind of like the hit show “BattleBots.”
“Except you don’t bash into each other,” said Turner.
Instead of fighting until their robots’ demise, the teams must compete in a competition whose rules are changed every year. This requires some flexibility and a lot of thinking on one’s feet.
The Maroons built their bots from scratch. The parts are ordered from VEX, the company which hosts the tournament, but otherwise the robots are designed, built, and coded using C++ by the students.
“The whole concept is student led and student directed,” said Turner.
This year, the competition is based on disc golf.
“Essentially, you have little foam discs that the robot sucks up and loads into a system like a flywheel or a catapult, and you shoot those at a collector and try to score points,” explained Turner.
Obviously, such a competition is not easy. Turner said that the coding skills the students have excel past probably even many college-level coders.
“They’re pretty fluent in it,” said Turner. “I could take them in to a college class, and they could totally understand big-picture what the teacher was trying to do … they’ll know at least the first year of basic classes.”
Turner says the students are better off for this.
“You look at the nature of the economy and its direction and what the students are going to be facing in the next couple of years,” said Turner. “If you take a student who not only understands it in layman’s terms but has an idea of what’s going on behind the scenes with a computer and the automation themselves, they can walk into an industry … and they’ll be head and shoulders above their peers going through the door.”
Team 650M will compete in Dallas from April 27-29, where they’ll see how they “stack up against the best of the best.”
