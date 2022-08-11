The Eubank area found itself dealing with flooding issues Wednesday evening, though it was the area right across the county line that found itself bearing the brunt of the weather's ramifications.
Josh Whitis, Emergency Management Director for Pulaski County, said there were "high water issues" but he hasn't been made aware of any structural damage or personal injuries.
"We did have damage to at least one roadway," he said. "I spoke to (Ryan Price at the Pulaski County Road Department on Thursday) morning. ... Ellison Pulaski (Road) had pretty severe flooding and damage to it, but he said that was actually in the Lincoln County section of that roadway."
Part of the roadway in Pulaski County had water on it, said Whitis. Another road with some damage included Clear Fork Branch Road.
"Those were the only two that I was made aware of," said Whitis. "There may have been more, but they didn't notify 911, or we weren't aware of it."
Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutherford agreed that most of the damage was in southern Lincoln County, but noted that roads had culverts and low-water bridges get washed out.
"It all actually happened while we were working the fatality crash up here," he said, referencing the automobile accident that took place on North U.S. 27 Wednesday at just before 5 p.m. "We were in the middle of (working the wreck) when I got some phone calls, and we had to go out and try to take care of (the flooding incidents)."
Here in Pulaski, some creeks got a little high, said Rutherford, "but it wasn't anything really bad. I don't think we had anything that got flooded (so much) that the roads had to be closed or anything."
Whitis noted that the waters have receded as of Thursday.
Meteorologist Alex Borst with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., said that the area received about .41 inches of rain in the 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday.
It's been a stormy month overall, and for August so far, Borst said that Pulaski County has experienced about 2.8 inches of rain, as per the Mesonet station seven miles north of Somerset.
There may soon be a break from all the stormy weather, however. Borst said they're expecting a "cool and dry" weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and more of a September feel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.