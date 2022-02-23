Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.