The Kentucky Green Living Fair will return one day. Jamie Fitzwater is highly optimistic about that.
“I hope that we’ll be able to do it in future years,” she said.
It just won’t be this year.
What had become a popular annual event in Somerset, the Kentucky Green Living Fair has been on hiatus for the past couple of years — ever since COVID-19 started its spread — and despite Fitzwater’s hopes last year that 2022 would be a target return date, there will be no fair this year either.
“It was obviously a hard time to plan earlier in the year when COVID numbers were so high with Omicron,” she said. “It’s so hard to see into the future. I also started a new job, so it was just a lot to handle all at once.”
Fitzwater first started the Kentucky Green Living Fair in 2013, an expo — typically held in April at The Center for Rural Development — featuring all sorts of businesses and service providers along with informational sessions, live music, food, and more which grew every year like a well-watered plant. The mission was one of sustainability and environmental consideration in all sorts of areas of life, letting people know that they could make a difference even by taking small, simple steps to do something different.
At the 2019 event, around 1,200 people attended at The Center for Rural Development, along with about 70 vendors and exhibitors. But in March of 2020, with COVID concerns already beginning to appear as a threat to public events, Fitzwater made the difficult decision to call things off.
Since that time, many things have changed, both in the world at large and in Fitzwater’s corner of it. She and husband John closed their Market on Main store, a business venture that had grown out of another project Fitzwater had once been involved in, a downtown weekly farmer’s market.
And while things have slowed down COVID-wise and more events are going on like normal, Fitzwater had to plan for the event early enough that she just couldn’t be sure how feasible the event would be in 2022. She noted that she’s only “a one-person operation taking on a lot of risk,” and COVID made it too difficult to do so again this year.
“I book the dates years in advance,” she said. “I have to buy advertising and all those sorts of things way ahead. So even though it’s like, oh, today I’d probably do it (hold the event), when I needed to be making the plans, I could not see that as clearly.
“We had to make some choices for our family and this was one of them,” she added. “Hopefully it won’t be permanent.”
Of course, the Green Living Fair had its fan base, and Fitzwater often hears from people who are eager for it to return.
“I think people are really sad, of course, and I’m sad,” said Fitzwater. “... People loved the sense of community and just being together and having fun and seeing smiling faces. Everybody misses that. Hopefully we’ll get back to that.”
