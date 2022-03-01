Willie Nelson. Counting Crows. Dwight Yoakam. John Prine. Blues Traveler. Who's next?
The list of Master Musicians Festival headliners keeps getting more and more prestigious as the years go by. Fans of Somerset's own two-day outdoor music festival will learn the identity of the next one this Friday, with the official announcement of the 2022 MMF line-up.
"I will say that we have put multiple offers on this person to headline for the last 10 years," said MMF executive director Tiffany Finley, teasing just a little info about this year's top-of-the-bill performer. "It's just never been able to work out (until now)."
MMF rebounded last year after a challenging 2019 and 2020 — the first cut short by weather, the second cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The aftermath of the latter actually made programming this year's festival more difficult, noted Finley, as the festival found themselves in a competitive race for performing acts — but Finley could confirm that they were very happy with the way things turned out.
"We're a little late on announcing," said Finley. "It was a little harder this year, with so many festivals popping up and coming back that maybe didn't happen last year — everybody's wanting to come back bigger and better. For us, we just kept working really hard … and we came up with something that we are all very proud of and excited about."
The announcement will take place at Jarfly Brewing Co. as part of a special event featuring live music. Daniel Stroud's Sleeping Dogs open things at 7 p.m., and the actual line-up will be revealed at 8 p.m. Following that, Nashville band The Minks will close out the evening.
The event is free but cash donations will accepted, with 100 percent of funds going to support the non-profit Master Musicians Festival.
Tickets for this year's MMF will go on sale following the announcement.
This year's 29th annual Master Musicians Festival will take place Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at Festival Field located behind Somerset Community College.
Learn more at www.mastermusiciansfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.