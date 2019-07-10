The plane crash that took the lives of four Pulaski Countians in November 2017 was blamed on pilot error in the accident’s final report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The report, released today, gives details on the accident in which attorney Scott T. Foster, his son Noah Foster, attorney and former chaplain for the Somerset Police Department Doug Whitaker, and dentist Kyle Stewart, were killed.
Foster was the pilot of a Piper PA32 when it went down in Fountain Run, midway between the flight’s departure in Union City, Tenn., and its destination in Somerset.
The report states that Foster flew the plane into weather conditions that required instrument flying despite not being instrument rated.
“It is likely that the pilot’s decision to continue the flight into deteriorating weather conditions resulted in his loss of airplane control due to spatial disorientation,” the NTSB said.
More information will be available in the Thursday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
