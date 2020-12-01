November went out like a polar bear, December came in like a penguin, with a dollop of winter weather blanching the yards of Pulaski County.
So, how much snow did we get?
“You’re probably in the one- to two-inch range overall,” said Pete Geogerian, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
Geogerian said he’d heard a report of about an inch’s worth of snow in the area from Monday night’s activity, but it “really started accumulating decently overnight” — however, that didn’t mean the weather posed much of a threat to safe driving outside of the area’s more remote corners.
“There may have been a decent band time to time,” he said. “The roads stayed pretty warm, so it was not too impactful on the area. Some of the bridges and overpasses were a little slick at times. Mostly, (accumulation) took place on the grass and elevated surfaces.”
The low was around 28 degrees overnight, but the roads were mainly wet rather than icy, noted Geogerian.
That’s not to say there weren’t some definite slick spots. That’s where the Pulaski County Road Department came in, with their salt trucks treating roads.
“We mobilized about 2:30 or 3 a.m.,” said Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County. “It started getting slick around 1 a.m. We worked the bad area, the bridges, hillsides. It went pretty smooth.”
Price said the western and northeastern parts of the county were “more problematic.” However, he praised the county’s Emergency Operations Center and the cooperation between the city, state, and county street, highway, and road departments.
“It felt like a we had a really good, coordinated effort, where we really worked to help each other,” said Price.
Moving forward, Wednesday could see temperatures in the teens, but a sunny day will effectively melt most of the rest of the snow. Even as it gets back to lows in the 40s later in this week, it will still be below normal temperatures for this time of year, said Geogerian.
“The next system is coming in late Thursday into Friday,” he said. “It looks like mostly rain right now, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.”
