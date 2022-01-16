Pulaskians woke up Sunday morning to a wintery mix of weather that caused ice to coat objects like cars and roads, making for hazardous driving conditions.
And while by late morning the temperatures had risen to partially melt the morning’s ice, officials ask motorists and residents to remain cautious throughout the day, because this winter storm isn’t finished with the area just yet.
Pulaski, along with all of southeastern Kentucky, remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Monday.
The storm is predicted to dump four to eight inches of precipitation throughout the day, in the form of a wintery mix that includes rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
According to the National Weather Service, the precipitation will change into “heavy, wet snow early this afternoon and continue into this evening.”
Ice accumulations and a “light glaze up to one-tenth of an inch” are possible, according to the special weather statement.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” it goes on to say.
Pulaski County Emergency Management has posted on social media asking residents not to drive if they don’t have to, and to “please remain at home.”
They continue: “This greatly assists our City, County and State Road department personnel in clearing the roadways for emergency traffic.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 offices have also posted saying that crews are working across the district “patrolling and treating routes as necessary.”
KYTC repeats the request for residents to stay at home unless travel is essential, asks motorists to check goky.ky.gov before starting and says to use extreme caution.
As of 12:50 p.m. Sunday, neither South Kentucky RECC nor KU were reporting any electrical outages within Pulaski County.
