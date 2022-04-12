When it comes to severe weather reports — especially after the events of this past winter — the hot word for many forecast followers is “tornado.”
And it may be heard again Wednesday night— just not likely in Pulaski County.
According to Brandon Bonds, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., Wednesday night going into Thursday morning will see some severe storms with high winds rip through the area.
And while tornadoes “can’t be entirely ruled out,” Bonds said Pulaski is not an area that looks to be in much danger of that.
“The main threat with that is going to be damaging wind gusts,” said Bonds. “...(The tornado threat will be) mainly west, across central Kentucky and west of there.”
The high winds will also be more of a factor in areas surrounding Pulaski County, but Bonds said there could be some isolated gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.
The main time frame for the storms is expected to be about 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. as Wednesday turns into Thursday, said Bonds. Earlier in the afternoon, there could be some storms that are more “isolated to scattered in nature.”
Don’t expect the storms to bring as much craziness as the region saw this past weekend, with snow, sleet, hail, and rain all in the span of a few hours before the sun finally came out.
“It’s mainly just going to be some showers and thunderstorms working through,” said Bonds. “... There could be some areas where there is some localized heavy rainfall which could create some areas where there’s some higher-running water bodies, some ponding areas, things like that. ... But for the most part, we’re not anticipating anything widespread in regard to flash-flooding or flooding of that nature.”
