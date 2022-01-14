Milk. Bread. Salt. Plows. Inches. Precipitation.
It's all part of the seasonal language of snow.
With forecasters monitoring an in-flux winter weather event due to strike Kentucky this Sunday, the word as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., is that Pulaski County is probably looking at between three and seven inches of snowfall before Monday arrives.
"We'll be tweaking that (forecast) as we get closer," said meteorologist Chris Fisher. "There are still some mitigating factors that may affect snowfalls totals a little bit."
For instance, "we may end up having a little mixed precipitation during a portion of Sunday night, that might cut down on totals a little bit," said Fisher. Not enough to cause much of a threat of icy roads, but "enough that it would impact snowfall totals a little bit. We're not looking for anything more than a brief light glaze, but there shouldn't be much of an impact, especially in Pulaski County."
The snow is still expected to last between Sunday morning, "probably by the hours leading up to daybreak," and continuing through late Sunday night, said Fisher. He noted that it's hard to tell for sure whether the totals will be closer to the low end of the projection or the high end, but "three inches is probably the best-case scenario, seven inches is more the worst-case scenario, so kind of somewhere in the middle, there is probably an average of what we're looking at now."
The Pulaski County Emergency Management Facebook page has already posted a message urging people to remain at home during the snow event if they don't have to be out. "This greatly assists our City, County and State Road Department personnel in clearing the roadways for emergency traffic," they said.
After already having one major snow last week — and another smaller one to kick off the new year — local road crews are already well tested in the first month of 2022. David Hargis, Somerset Street Department Superintendent, said his team still has probably 750 tons of salt and is operating eight trucks to cover about 200 lane miles — and that doesn't even include major roads like U.S. 27, Main Street, and East Mt. Vernon Street, which are handled by the state road department.
"We are ready to go," said Hargis. "We've got plenty of salt. All of our equipment is in good shape. ... Our guys are so in tune with what to do and how to do it. They are top-notch employees, and they are a credit to our city and the work they do."
Hargis said he hopes for crews to be out Saturday night pre-treating the roads ahead of the snow.
Amber Hale, information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 8 Office, said crews will come in Saturday to start a 12-hour shift, and hope to be able to pre-treat roads, but she notes that rain could interfere with that. In periods when it isn't raining, however, state crews will be doing just that, covering over 1,000 single lane miles in Pulaski County with 22 trucks.
"It's still iffy the way the models are going. We don't know exactly what we're going to get," she said. Hale added that crews are "double-checking" chains on vehicles in case of freezing rain; "Hopefully we don't get that," she said.
While road crews are making their preparations for the snow event, the average citizen is doing the same, by hitting the grocery store ahead of time. Taylor Hensley, store lead at the local Walmart, noted that Friday has been especially busy; "It's been like the evening rush except all day," she said.
Usually, people buy milk and bread, versatile staples of the kitchen that are practically a cultural meme at this point. And yes, it's true, people do buy a lot of that before it snows, said Hensley. However, they also tend to buy things like water, soda, and a variety of other drinks.
How long does the busy store traffic continue? "It really depends on the time given for (the snow) to hit," said Hensley. "Where this one doesn't hit until Sunday morning, I'd say it will be like this until (Saturday) evening."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.