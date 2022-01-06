The year 2022 started off well for Somerset Police, which experienced a reasonably routine New Year’s holiday.
Drinking and driving on the big night is something that law enforcement keeps a close eye on, and it wouldn’t be surprising to have more DUI cases than usual in that time period. However, Capt. Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department noted to the Commonwealth Journal that things weren’t all that different than usual this year.
SPD worked four vehicle collisions during the 36-hour window between midnight leading into December 31 and noon on January 1. Police made five arrests for subjects with warrants out on them, arrested two individuals for driving under the influence, and three for alcoholic intoxication.
That’s relatively calm, noted Correll. Working two collisions is fairly typical for the police department, “and two DUIs on a Friday night unfortunately could come on any weekend,” he said.
Correll also noted that there were no incidents reported at the City of Somerset’s “Light Up 2022” New Year’s Eve event downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.