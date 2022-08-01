The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday.
The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at Ky. 39.
Oak Leaf Lane will be closed at the intersection of Ky. 39 (mile point 1.13) beginning on Wednesday, August 3, through Friday, August 5. Motorist will detour via Ky. 1247 and University Drive (Ky. 1575).
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
