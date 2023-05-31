Gene Palmer was a veteran and described by those who knew him as a patriot. After a long illness, he passed in 2021. However, his hobby lives on.
Palmer had a practice of putting flags in people’s yards to help commemorate the sacrifice of U.S. military service members. After he took ill, his neighbors took up the mantle and continued his tradition.
Palmer was in the Army for about 27 years and, serving a couple of tours in Vietnam and was stationed in France at other times. Joining when he was 17, he reached the rank of Captain, and developed a heart for volunteerism. He was part of the rescue squad, the Somerset-Pulaski County Rotary Club, and other organizations which he would help when he could.
He moved to Somerset in the 1990s. He and his wife Janice Palmer lived in Oaklawn subdivision where he started the venture of putting small four-by-six-inch flags in his neighbors’ yards.
He would go out on days like Flag Day, Memorial Day, and of course, the Fourth of July to maintain the flags and make sure they did not touch the ground. His neighbors took notice, and friend Keenan Turner put up flags after Palmer took ill.
After Turner himself also couldn’t put out the flags, the rest of the neighborhood joined in and ensured as many yards as possible would have a flag flowing in the breeze on patriotic holidays. The residents of Oaklawn eventually organized a neighborhood group that maintains the flags, stores them when not in use, and helps raise money to buy new ones when old ones are worn.
Travis and Lindsey Shrum are a young married couple who did a lot of work in setting out and maintaining the flags. Travis Shrum’s father served in Vietnam, and Lindsey Shrum works in Veterans Affairs, so they know the importance of honoring vets.
Lindsey Shrum said that Palmer was a “very special man who loved everyone.”
“He was never shy,” she said. “He loved to tell stories about his time in service.”
A very special relationship Palmer had was with his next-door neighbor’s son Jacob Estep. The pair were nicknamed “Dennis the Menace and Mr. Wilson,” and according to Jacob’s mother Heather LaFavers, Jacob “thought the world of him.”
“They were the best of friends,” said LaFavers. “They were just the cutest, and he loved to hear stories of when Mr. Palmer was in the military.”
Even after Palmer became ill and had to get around in a wheelchair, he would go to Jacob’s school ever Veteran’s Day and speak in front of Jacob’s classmates.
LaFavers and her son, the Shrums and their daughters, Bella and Ellen, and the Palmers would walk the neighborhood every patriotic holiday and plant the flags and enjoy breakfast together. Heather Lafavers said she has many memories and pictures of the events which she cherishes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.