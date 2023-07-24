Donna (Verlaine) Bullock
Donna V. (Verlaine) Bullock, age 81 of Somerset, KY, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born on October 4, 1941 in Pulaski County to Walter Everett Mounce and Maggie Brown Mounce. Donna was married to Ralph Bullock on November 29, 1958 at East Bernstadt, KY and they shared 46 years of marriage until his passing on November 29, 2004. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include one daughter; Rita Bullock (Merle) Cook, one granddaughter; Stacey Lynn Cook (Jason) Casada, one great-granddaughter; Allie Grace Casada, one sister-in-law Phyllis (Jim) Bullock and nieces and nephews, including one special nephew; Wendell Turpen of Lexington that she helped to raise.
In addition to her parents; Walter and Maggie Mounce, Donna was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Bullock, and one brother; Charles Mounce, her sister; Jeanette Irene Soard and her sister-in-law; Ruth “Jettimae” Soard.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Hwy 80, Somerset, KY 42503.
Her funeral service will be on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Sinking Valley Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Sinking Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations can be mailed c/o Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502.
You are welcome to view the obituary and offer condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Donna Bullock.
Conley Campbell
Conley Campbell, 91, of Science Hill, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He was born July 9, 1932 in Unicoi, Tennessee; son of the late Harvey & Sinda (Willis) Campbell. Conley was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and the Mt. Gilead Masonic Lodge # 255. He enjoyed camping, watching UK sports, especially basketball, watching NASCAR, and walking.
He is survived by his sons, Wayne Alan & (Margaret) Campbell, Kenny & (Pam) Campbell, and Cricket & (Bonnie) Campbell; his siblings, Tempie Campbell, Dorothy & (Gene) Michaels, Herman & (Jean) Campbell, and Don & (Evelyn) Campbell; five grandchildren, Jessica & (Nathan) Mullikin, Jennifer Campbell, Elizabeth & (Brad Kelly) Campbell Kelly, Jeremiah Campbell, and Brian & (Dana) Campbell; a great-grandchild, Jacob McClintock; and a host of friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alma (Bennie) Campbell; siblings, Avery Campbell, Bascom “Bat” Campbell, Orley Campbell, and Christine Brewer; grandchildren, Cynthia Kaye Campbell and Christopher Alan Campbell; and a grandson-in-law, Rob McClintock.
Visitation will be held 4:30 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Masonic services will be performed 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, by the Mt. Gilead Masonic Lodge # 255 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following with Bro. Corey Meggs and Bro. Don Jones officiating.
Burial will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Science Hill Cemetery.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Jimmie Kay Gillespie
Jimmie Kay Gillespie, age 76, husband of Helen Sue of Eubank, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his residence.
Jimmie was born October 20, 1946 to the late George Stanley and Annie (Blevins) Gillespie. He accepted Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at Oak Grove Church of Christ. He proudly served two years in Vall Sack, Germany as an SP4 and was an ammo storage specialist. He also served one year in National Guards. He worked at Tecumseh products for 25 1/2 years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Those left to celebrate his life are his wife, Helen Sue Denney Gillespie, they had enjoyed 37 years together prior to his passing; daughters, Janette Gillespie & Jessie of Monticello, Kentucky, Kendra Gillespie & Brent of Monticello, Kentucky; step-daughter, Tammy Estep of Waynesburg, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth Gillespie of Monticello, Kentucky; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, George Jason Gillespie; a great-grandson, Ezekiel Lewis; and a sister, Hazel Foster.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Troy Roberts officiating.
Burial will be at the Good Hope Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jared Burton, David Foster, Izaak Cooper, Seth Ford, Zebadiah Ford, and Jordan Gregory. Honorary pallbearers are Zachary Gillespie and Daniel Foster.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.