Porter Jones
Porter Jones, age 68, of Somerset, Ky passed away March 26, 2023. Visitation: March 30th 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Funeral: 1 p.m. Burial: Cooper Creek Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Quinton Smith
Quinton J. Smith, age 77, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Quint was born on October 21, 1945 in Trimble, KY., to the late Jacob F. and Adria F. Brock Smith.
He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, Lexington, KY. He retired from Trane Company in Lexington after 43 years. Besides cherishing his family, he also cherished his time with his retired Trane workers.
Quint is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Molden Smith of nearly 58 years; one son, Timothy J. Smith (Jennifer), two grandchildren, Madison and Elliott; one brother, Phillip A. Smith (Judy); sisters-in-laws Peggy Daulton Smith, Nancy, KY., and Donna Hunley (Roy) of Somerset, KY; brother-in-law Lindon Molden (Donna) Lexington, KY., and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rodrick Edgar Smith.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Baptist Church, 1905 North Broadway. Lexington, KY from 10:00 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideon Memorial Bible Plan.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home, Somerset, KY., is entrusted with the arrangements for Quinton J. Smith.
