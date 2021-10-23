The autumn wind is a Cruise car, blowing into the last show/With a '50s song, he rolls along, in a Firebird or Camaro.
With apologies to poet Mary Jane Carr (and NFL Film's ode to the '70s Oakland Raiders), the last Somernites Cruise of the season was a successful enough to inspire a bit of verse. After years of cooler, rainier October shows to close out every Somernites season, the autumn wind was kind enough to blow in with comfortable temperatures and clear skies, helping Somerset's own classic and custom car show end 2021 in style.
"It's been fantastic," said Cruise Team member Mark Hansford, the "Voice of the Cruise" heard all around downtown Somerset every fourth Saturday April through October. "The beautiful weather has brought out a lot of people, a lot of hot rods, and everybody seems to be in a good mood. We're putting a cap on another great Somernites Cruise season."
In all, 1,185 cars showed up Saturday, making for one of the show's better October turn-outs over the last couple of decades.
"It's a 50-50 deal," said Hansford. You either get good weather or you get it miserably cold or snowing or raining or something. We just got fortunate."
Also fortunate were the winners of the big season-long raffles, announced at this month's Cruise. Joseph Davis of Edwardsville, Illinois, won the 1967 Camaro Convertible, sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet in Somerset. Terry Brake of Somerset won the 20-foot enclosed Gatormade trailer.
Certainly, October is the season for colorful characters, usually decorative monsters and ghosts, or kids in costume going door-to-door for candy. Downtown on Saturday for Somernites, there were some interesting guests to be sure.
One of them was Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart of Post 13 in Hazard, who stood sentry on the Fountain Square guarding a 2015 Camaro SS that belongs to the state police organization. It's a smooth-looking ride that recently voted "America's Best-Looking Cruiser."
And while Gayheart would love to take it out on patrol, the Camaro serves as more of a goodwill ambassador on wheels for the Kentucky State Police.
"It originally was a drug seizure car. We seized that vehicle and striped it up," said . "... It travels around to different car shows and things like that. We don't use it for enforcement. ... It's something that we can utilize to be more involved in community events. It allows me the opportunity to not only come out here and set up at this awesome show but it also allows me to talk to individuals, and give them an opportunity to talk to me and ask questions, and build that relationship with the public."
People got to vote online for the cruiser via Survey Monkey, said Gayheart, in an effort held every year by the American Association of State Troopers.
For Gayheart, getting to take out the Camaro and ride in style is a definite perk of a difficult job in law enforcement.
"It's pretty nice," he said. "I wish they'd let me do it every day."
Another eye-catching vehicle belonged to Pulaski County native Paul Hewitt, of the Dabney area. Hewitt brought his 1965 Chevrolet truck — emblazoned on the side with the words "Hewitt Farms" — and set it up on four big bales of hay in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse. The wheels were off of the vintage vehicle, but the massive bales were painted to look like tires, turning the Chevy into a sort of autumnal monster truck.
"I've had the truck about 25 years, and started doing this about seven years ago," said Hewitt. "... I gave $800 for an old truck. ... (The Cruise) gives me this perfect spot and wants me to decorate it a little for fall."
The truck — and its wheels of hay — actually gained the attention of Hot Rod Magazine a few years ago, a fact proudly displayed on an info board in front of the Saturday set-up. And to hear Hewitt tell it, this decidedly old-fashioned truck ironically got its praise in a very modern way.
"(It got) 10,000 likes and 7,200 shares," he said. "About four months ago, a guy came by and took a video and put it on Tik Tok. I saw him two months later, and he said it had 132,000 views. ... A lot of comments were on Hot Road Mgazine's (web presence) from Australia to Iceland to Canada (and) Hawaii."
