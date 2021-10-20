Happy trails, Somernites Cruise.
As always, October marks the last show of the year for Somerset’s celebration classic and custom cars. As the autumn wind brings a prickly chill and the sun grows impatient to set on the horizon, so heralds the end of another Somernites season.
And as for 2021, that means reflecting on a rebound year. In 2020, the Cruise saw its first-ever cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns, so hopes were high going into this year that the community would enjoy some semblance of a normal Somernites line-up, and now that it’s the at the end of the line, that goal has fortunately been met.
“We’ve had a good year. We’ve had a very good year,” said Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd. “It’s been good for us with numbers and attendance, so we’re happy with all that.
“Unless it was affected by weather or something out of the way, when I look at our numbers month-to-month, they’re right on average for that same month in previous years. We’re right where we should be.”
And that weather looks to be promising for this weekend. In the past, the October Cruise has often been a dreary affair, marked by cold and rainy weather, but forecasts are calling for sun and temperatures in the 60s this Saturday, so Floyd is optimistic about a strong October turnout — and history has shown that people will turn out for the last Cruise under the right conditions.
“It’s rained four of the last five Octobers,” said Floyd. “The last time we had a pretty day in October, I think we had 1,300 or 1,400 cars ... so we’re expecting a good day.”
The only real threat of rain seems as if it will hit for the first Cruise event of the week — Thursday, for this year’s covered bridge tour. Those who want to participate should gather at the Somerset Mall before 9 a.m., and will leave for an all-day trip, touring five historic covered bridges throughout the state, covering about 300 miles.
“We’ll travel the back roads,” said Floyd. “First stop is up around Paris, at the Colville bridge. From there, we have a picnic lunch at the Blue Licks Battlefield State Park (in Carlisle, Ky.). From there, we go to Johnson Creek bridge, which is real close to that, and from there we go to Fleming County to visit bridges there.”
Floyd said those going on the tour will receive turn-by-turn directions before leaving. Last year, a record 86 cars went on the tour — “and I assure you, keeping 86 cars together for 300 miles is a job,” noted Floyd, who reminded those going to pack a picnic lunch.
The theme for this month’s Cruise showcase is F-Bodies — Pontiac Firebirds and Chevy Camaros. October’s theme has bounced around, but Camaros will be the focus because it’s finally time to give away the 1967 Camaro Convertible, sponsored by Don Franklin Chevrolet in Somerset.
“(It’s got a) 327 motor, automatic transmission. It’s got the disc brakes up front, the lowered suspension— it’s just a great drive,” said Floyd. “Whoever wins it should be very, very happy with it.”
Also being given away is a Gatormade Trailer. People have been buying tickets for these raffles all year, and still can this weekend, at the Friday Night Block Party and the show on Saturday, at $10 per chance. Online ticket sales have ended. The trailer giveaway will be at 5 p.m. Saturday downtown, and 5:30, the Camaro will be raffled off. You don’t have to be present to win.
Another special Camaro this month is a 2015 version that belongs to the Kentucky State Police, just voted the “Best-Looking Police Cruiser” for 2021.
Also this month, the Cruise will be doing a special showcase for the Chevrolet Camaro, by popular demand.
“It’s a mid-sized model built by Chevrolet, started in ‘64,” said Floyd. “You see a lot of ‘70, ‘71, ‘72 Chevelles. It was a very, very popular car. It kind of replaced the Tri-Five Chevys that were real popular. We’ve gotten a lot of requests about doing something for them, so we decided to do it this month.”
The Saturday show runs from noon to 6 p.m. The Friday Night Thunder Block Party, sponsored by the host Somerset Mall and Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Earlier on Friday, go to Circle K at stoplight no. 10 for the Friday Morning Meet & Greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and meet at the Somerset Mall at 2:30 p.m. to take a tour of the Ky. 192 scenic “Rattlesnake” run.
Saturday morning, meet at the South Hardee’s near the Somerset Mall for a free breakfast at 8 a.m., then leave at 8:30 a.m. for a trip to Cumberland Falls.
See somernitescruise.com or Somernites Cruise on Facebook for more information.
Everything is setting up for a memorable season-ender for the 2021 Somernites Cruise season — organizers are certainly ready for an October treat, instead of tricky conditions.
“No UK game (this weekend), all the other shows around the state have pretty much ended, so we’re kind of the last man standing right now,” said Floyd. “We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls from people out of state who are planning on coming. It ought to be good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.