Halloween may be at the end of October, but why not start the month off with spooky fun as well?
The Cooper Community Arts Center is hosting a "Hero-Princess/Ghoul-Goblin" party on Saturday, October 1. It's the latest fundraising effort to help the aging downtown building take care of its many maintenance needs.
Event lasts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cooper Center, located at 107 N. Main Street.
Cost is $20 per child. Those attending must RSVP and pre-pay.
In return, youth get the opportunity to dress up as their favorite character, participate in a wide variety of fun activities, and get ready for one of the most fun times of the kid calendar.
"I will have the main room set up with games such as cornhole, ring toss, etc.," said Chrystal Wilson, chair of the Cooper Center board. "Each game they play, they get to pick a prize out of the box."
Other activities include storytime, using chalk to create Halloween art, and snacks and punch.
"We will also have a wacky cake that most people know as depression cake that is made without dairy or eggs," said Wilson.
She added, "I'm going to lead (the kids) on an imaginary 'spooky walk' and then at the end lead them through the spook show in the basement. It's going to be a lot of fun for toddlers all the way to elementary school. Even the adults will have fun."
Register by calling or texting Deb Stringer at (859) 967-3263. Payment can be made via Venmo (chrystal-wikson-7), cash or check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.