Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol, and Harry Dunn, left, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who also faced the rioters, talks to reporters as they leave a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 25, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she's creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)