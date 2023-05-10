A Louisville police officer who was wounded trying to stop a mass shooter in early April is no longer on a ventilator, the Metro Police Foundation said Monday.
Officer Nickolas Wilt took a gunshot to the head on April 10 while responding to a shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
He’s been hospitalized for nearly a month since the mass shooting but went off life-support equipment on Monday, the foundation said.
Wilt has pneumonia and “other lung complications,” but “overall his progress is remarkable,” according to the foundation. He may start neurological rehabilitation soon and can follow some commands now.
Wilt was one of nine people injured at the bank when a gunman brought an AR-15 he bought legally into his place of work and killed five of his coworkers. (A sixth person died later). Wilt’s field training officer, Cory Galloway, killed the shooter and was wounded.
After the mass shooting, much-needed blood donations poured in, many from first-time donors. UofL Health medical staff used 170 units of blood to treat those injured in the shooting and asked the public to help replenish the supply.
O-negative blood is most needed, but all types are encouraged.
