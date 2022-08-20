A lot has changed in the last week for those who regularly travel along East Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 in Pulaski County. and a lot more change is still to come.
On Wednesday, traffic patterns at that intersection changed, and changed fairly drastically. Traffic changes include lane shifts and travel on a ramp — and a big loop-around — necessary for the ongoing Ky. 461 improvement project, which includes the replacing of the intersection at Ky. 80.
So are drivers adapting to the changes well?
“They really are,” said Amber Hale, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 information officer, noting that she hasn’t heard of any accidents as of yet. “We’ve not had any issues out there; we haven’t heard anything since we changed over. It’s been going great.”
So what can drivers expect when they reach that intersection, one of the most traveled in Pulaski County considering its connections to Interstate 75 in either London or Mt. Vernon and the industrial areas located along Ky. 461?
“One of the big differences that will be noticed by drivers right now is, if you’re coming from Mt. Vernon — say you’re traveling to Somerset — you will basically just keep going straight,” she said. “It will just flow straight in. Now you’re kind of merging into traffic, but it will take out that little curve and you’re just going to stay straight.
“Once it is completed, it will be the same way coming from Somerset to Mt. Vernon,” she continued. “It will be a straight shot onto Ky. 461. There won’t be any waiting to turn left at the intersection. There is now, but there won’t be once it’s completed.”
The other biggest change is for those traveling to London from Somerset, or, currently, coming from London to Somerset, “that’s when the big loop is going to take place. If you’re coming from London to Somerset, you’re basically going to be coming straight but it will take you across a bridge and then you will loop back around onto Ky. 80.”
Hale acknowledges the changes will be an adjustment for drivers, particularly those in London and eastern Pulaski County, who have driven that road every day for years. “It took me a long time to wrap my head around it, and I told them, I still don’t know if I’ll be used to this when I drive through there,” she said with a laugh.
That said, Hale noted it’s designed so that when the northern bypass is built, the current intersection can tie into it.
“They’re thinking long-term, and ahead of things,” she said. “Most of our traffic is coming from the 461 area or going to 461. That’s making for a smoother transition for that traffic, and help keep back-ups from occurring.”
Part of the project involves the intersection along Ky. 461 by the factories located there. “They’re building a bridge across 461 there to connect those roads for (the Valley Oak Technology Complex),” she said. “That’s another big change.
“They call it a ‘double jug handle,’” she added. “Right now, say you’re coming from TTAI, they’re having to wait, turn left and turn right. When they get it built, they will be able to come out from TTAI, and say they want to come toward Somerset, they can cross the bridge and they can go down there and take a ramp and merge into Ky. 461, whereas now they’re having to sit and wait to turn left out of TTAI. So they’re just basically connecting those two routes to where depending on which direction 461 you want to go ... you can just take a ramp down and merge into 461.”
The project is aided in large part due to the efforts of local organization SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority), and the group’s president and CEO Chris Girdler said that the work done has “exceeded all expectations” so far.
“The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, their contractors on the ground, have just done incredible work,” he said. “One of the main things that SPEDA has done is to make sure to keep all of that Valley Oak Commerce Complex, all those large employers and businesses out there, informed of what’s coming. In the beginning, that’s one of the complaints we heard, was that so many out in that vicinity were unaware of what was happening. They didn’t know the details, they felt out of the loop. So in the summer of 2019 is when we started bringing all those people together for meetings to make sure they fully understand what’s coming.”
Girdler credited District 8 Chief Engineer James Jones with being particularly helpful, including recently notifying Girdler of the new traffic change so he could inform the businesses in the area.
“You’ve got thousands and thousands of employees out there every day, driving in and out,” said Girdler, “not to mention their delivery trucks coming in and out that need to be aware of this stuff in advance.”
Girdler said something else that’s overlooked is the patience of those traveling the road every day, understanding that it is “truly short-term pain for long-term gain.”
He added, “When this is complete, we are set up for decades to come with some of the best infrastructure that our region has ever seen out there.”
Girdler addressed concerns about the environmental impact on the area, how much earth was dug up and built upon to make the roadwork project possible.
“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is never going to move forward with any kind of road project without the proper diligence, the proper studies being conducted — that is required by law,” he said. “So everything out there is being done by the book, with all the proper environmental protocols taken into consideration.
“Again, it’s going to cause a little bit of headaches from time to time,” he continued. “That’s natural. ... But overall, the net gain of this is overwhelmingly positive and impactful.”
That includes further development of the Valley Oak complex, as well as an overall economic surge for the community as a whole, with the arrival of the I-65 spur. The interstate designation helps communities get noticed by companies looking to relocate, and Pulaski has been at a disadvantage for decades by not having direct interstate access. Following the completion of the upcoming road projects, however, it will be home to what is essentially an interstate bridge between the well-traveled I-65 and I-75 corridors.
“Our two top road priorities for Pulaski County through SPEDA’s eyes are, no. 1, to complete the four-laning of 461 all the way to Interstate 75,” said Girdler. “This project we’re talking about right now gets it four-laned to Buck Creek. Then we want to go from Buck Creek on to I-75 to give us four-lane highway accessibility to a major interstate.
“Our second biggest priority is to see the Cumberland Parkway identified as an official interstate — it will be an I-65 spur,” he added. “... That’s from Somerset to Bowling Green, and that takes in three Congressional districts. So you have the full support of Congressman (Hal) Rogers, Congressman (James) Comer, and Congressman (Brett) Guthrie (concerning that).”
Girdler noted that the four-laning of Ky. 461 to I-75 is “cheaper (and) easier (and) has less red tape to jump through” than building an actual interstate connection to I-75, “and that is probably the number one road for visitors that Lake Cumberland gets every year; a large percentage of those are coming down 461 into Somerset and going to wherever their end destination is.
“But another reason is, because of 80 going from Somerset to London, to go over the Rockcastle River to expand that is extremely costly, and has even more extensive environmental studies that have to be undertaken,” he added. “It’s just an easier, quicker route to get from 461 to 75.”
Girdler, like Hale, noted that the cloverleaf design sets up the northern bypass to go around Somerset, and cross over just north of the new SPEDA commerce park, then connect from Ky. 80 to Ky. 39 and on over to U.S. 27 and connect with the existing intersection with what will be the I-65 spur, running along the parkway.
He said that expectations are for the current roadwork project to be done in 2023, but that doesn’t include the four-laning all the way up to I-75.
In the meantime, travelers will have plenty to get used to right there where Ky. 461 and Ky. 80 meet, but Girdler expects that any frustrations will eventually be overcome by the benefits to come.
“It’s going to take some getting used to. Change is difficult for everybody from time to time,” said Girdler. “But once everybody adjusts to this new traffic pattern that they’re going to see, they’re going to wonder how and why did we ever used to do it the old way.”
