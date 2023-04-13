An Ohio man was taken into custody Wednesday by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, with deputies stating that he not only gave a false name at first, but he also reportedly threw illegal drugs out of a moving sheriff’s vehicle as he was being taken to jail.
Derrick Keeton, 37, of New Carlisle, Ohio, was also wanted on several warrants from both Ohio and Laurel County.
According to a PCSO release, Keeton was driving on Ky. 90 Loop 2 when he was pulled over in a traffic stop by Detective Tan Hudson.
Hudson stated that when he approached the vehicle, a female driver provided identification, but the male passenger did not, only providing Hudson with a name and date of birth.
When Hudson ran both of the individuals through the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch system, the driver’s information did not match any person.
The female driver eventually told deputies what Keeton’s real name was, according to a PCSO press release.
During that time, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley and Detective Trent Massy, along with K9 Leo, arrived on the scene. Kegley reported that he observed the passenger deleting information from his cell phone.
Leo was deployed to conduct a “free air sniff” on the vehicle, and indicated the presence of illegal narcotics.
Now knowing Keeton’s real name, deputies determined that Keeton had warrants from Laurel County Circuit Court for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Offense (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives) and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Offense (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams Methamphetamine, as well as a Fugitive Warrant from Ohio for Possession of Heroin or Fentanyl.
According to PCSO, upon exiting the vehicle, Keeton turned over a baggie containing marijuana, and also had a large amount of cash with him.
Keeton was arrested on the warrants, and as he was being transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Lt. Richard Smith stated that Keeton told him he was getting hot.
According to Smith, Keeton said he was getting sick to his stomach and thought he might pass out, so Smith partially lowered the rear window. Smith then said he observed Keeton throw two baggies out of the window, at which point Smith stopped to vehicle to recover them.
Deputies state they found one of the baggies, which contained suspected fentanyl and cocaine, but were unable to locate the second baggie.
As a result, Keeton was additionally charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Offense (Greater Than or Equal To 4 Grams of Cocaine); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Offense (Carfentanyl or Fentanyl); Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia; Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Oz.) First Offense; Giving an Officer False Identifying Information; and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The public can also leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
