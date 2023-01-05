A 2020 murder case is progressing, but may have to do so without Pulaski County’s newest Circuit Judge, Eddy Montgomery.
On Thursday – in his first week on the bench hearing criminal cases – former Commonwealth’s Attorney Montgomery noted that cases which began prior to his retirement as a prosecutor may need to be evaluated due to possible conflicts.
Montgomery retired as commonwealth’s attorney in February 2021. He ran unopposed last year as a candidate for the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division II.
One of the hearings that took place Thursday was for the murder case of James Ethan Oliver of Sparta, Tenn.
Oliver is accused of Murder, three counts of first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment and first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
The case stems from a December 13, 2019 wreck in which 81-year-old Milton Brock of Crab Orchard was killed.
Oliver is accused of driving his 2009 Hyundai southbound on Ky. 461 and crossing into oncoming traffic, striking Brock’s vehicle.
Oliver has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but current Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton said during the pretrial hearing that the two sides would be open to mediation talks.
Montgomery told attorneys that he had no problem signing a mediation order, but in noting the age of the case said that he would also be amendable to a request from either the prosecution or the defense to step aside and let a special judge continue with it.
“If you want me off [this case], that’s fine. I understand,” Montgomery said.
Dalton said that he would ask Montgomery to remove himself from the case, but had no objections to Montgomery signing the mediation order.
Oliver’s next court date is set for March 16.
