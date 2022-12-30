Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department personnel gave more information Friday about a fire that destroyed the home of an Omega Park family, including the reasons behind asking the Kentucky State Fire Marshal to investigate.
The family living there had left after an initial fire, and was not at the residence when the second, more destructive fire broke out.
Haynes Knob Captain John Sampson said that firefighters responded to the location two separate times, the first on Christmas Eve at 6:48 p.m., and the second at 4:17 a.m. on December 26.
The first fire, which caused some structural damage but did not destroy the home, was a chimney fire.
That fire was extinguished quickly, with fighters on scene for about an hour, Sampson said.
Those firefighters made sure there were no hot spots in the area before they left, and Sampson said that South Kentucky RECC pulled the electric meter as a precaution, as they do in all cases such as this fire.
The Christmas Eve fire left some minor structural damage to the chimney area, but overall the house was in good shape, Sampson said.
The original fire was not considered suspicious in any way, Sampson said. “That can happen to anybody with a flue.”
According to one of the family members who were living in the residence at the time of the fire, Anita Britt, the family took some clothes with them and stayed with a family friend. She said that she thought that the damage from the chimney fire could be repaired.
However, on the morning of December 26, a neighbor reported that the structure was again on fire, and Sampson said that when personnel got to it, the house was fully engulfed.
Firefighters were on scene for several hours during that fire.
He noted that with no electricity going to the house, coupled with the amount of time that had passed since the first fire, that it was unlikely that a rekindle had ignited the house.
He also said that unusual circumstances led to the fire department calling the State Fire Marshal.
A phone call to the deputy fire marshal in charge of the investigation was not returned by presstime Friday.
In addition to Haynes Knob, the White Lily, Mount Victory and Ferguson fire departments assisted at the scene, as did the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Britt, her boyfriend Josh Glover, Britt’s son, the son’s girlfriend and their 8-month-old son lost everything in the fire. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, which can be found through Britt’s Facebook page (Anita N Josh).
