With Labor Day in the rear-view mirror and summer tourism season almost at a close, one thing is apparent to county government officials: Not having a beach at Pulaski County Park this year didn’t exactly hurt.
As such, it’s not definite but perhaps unlikely that the beach will return in the future.
“It was not an official beach this year, but (that area) wasn’t closed down as such,” said Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd.
After winning the office at the head of county government, Todd inherited a complicated situation with the beach area at Pulaski County Park, located in western Pulaski County off of West Ky. 80. In July of 2022, the beach area — allowing a sand-covered venue for outdoor fun on Lake Cumberland — was closed after complaints of a rash and concerns of a possible fungus were raised.
Former judge-executive Steve Kelley spoke with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lake Cumberland District Health Department and learned about a complex testing process that would have to be done to re-open the beach, as well as the need to get a permit to operate as a beach through the health department.
Initially, Todd told the Commonwealth Journal that “(if) at all possible, we’ll try to get that back open ... I’m interested in maintaining it, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily be done, because I don’t want to open it with a health hazard, for sure.”
He added, speaking to the Commonwealth Journal last summer following his election win over Kelley, that the county would work slowly and carefully to make sure everything is tested correctly, and would work with state agencies, including the Kentucky Division of Water. Once in office, Todd formed an advisory committee to address Pulaski County Park issues, including the beach.
“At this point, I don’t have any hope for it to re-open,” Todd told the Commonwealth Journal in February after taking office. “The water level is way down, and I’ve talked to the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) about it, and they say there’s going to be some strict standards in place to open the beach back up. It’s got to be monitored daily ... and also, it has to be tested very frequently, and we also have to get the permits through the state to get it open. So it’s quite a process to get it open, since we’ve had the bad complaint on it before. They’re going to watch it very closely this year to make sure it’s done correctly.”
So what has happened in the meantime? The beach area never officially re-opened ... but it was never actually shut off to people either.
“We’ve had lots of use on it,” said Todd. “I’ve been out there many, many times and people are swimming all over the shoreline, not just where it used to be a designated beach area. That was well-used, for a closed beach.”
He added, “We didn’t try to officially close it and keep people out of it because it’s a public waterway, and the Corps advised us that we could do that. Just don’t name it as a beach, a public beach.”
Key to that is the fact that sand was removed from the site, making it safer — and much less of anything that could be called a “beach.”
Said Todd, “We removed some of the sand, because that was the problem last year. We had maybe some bacteria in the sand, so we cleaned it out, but we still kept the area. We graded it down with tractor and kept it smoothed down.”
Todd also said that they took down some restrictive fencing and opened things up a little more to where people could get in and use the area, particularly for smaller vessels.
“We had two good kayak launching points established this year and they were really well used,” said Todd. “We had one on the left side where the beach used to be, on around the corner, and then we had one in the primitive camping area. Every time I was there, every weekend, they were full of kayaks, and swimmers mixed in among them.”
Todd said he received “very little” feedback from citizens on the changes to the beach.
“We didn’t have hardly any complaints of the official beach not being open,” he said. “People who wanted to use the water were using it anyway.”
The county made no efforts to prevent that, and the Corps of Engineers provided life jackets that were stationed at the park that Todd said were “well-used” and regularly returned.
He also noted that they’ve had a lot of jet skis used that area and numerous boats. The Corps worked with the county on setting up some no-wake zones to help people swimming or kayaking
“It turned out to be a nice year on the beach area,” said Todd. “... We didn’t make it a public beach but you just swam. (People) just picked where they went in at.”
There were also no complaints made to county government about the rash issues that were reported last year, said Todd. Discussions about the possibility of leachate (wastewater runoff from landfills) making it into the lake that have dominated Somerset City Council discussions in recent months also played no factor in how the county managed the park’s access to the water.
With seasonal campers still coming in, the one-time beach area remains open even now with fall setting in. Todd said about 60 to 70 campers still visit the park every weekend this time of year, and the water access will remain open to the public until the start of November.
He also said that they’re considering keeping the park open for seasonal camping all year, campsites and cabins. Todd noted that his government plans on making physical improvements to the park, and also, now that they’re in the process of hiring a new park manager following a personnel decision made at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, he’s interested in someone who can do event planning for the park.
“It takes a lot of manpower to put on a big event at the park,” said Todd. “We just didn’t have enough time to do that this year. I thought we would, but we just didn’t get it done.”
Todd said a hire might be made by early spring, as he doesn’t think anyone will be needed in the park manager role during the winter.
He also hopes to have a better way of keeping track of the amount of people who visit the park and the water access area next year.
“Hopefully we’ll have a little better control of it, and we can see some of our numbers, where they’re adding up,” said Todd. “We just know it’s a very beautiful spot for the county and very well-used and we want to keep it that way.”
Expect the “beach” at PC Park to remain something other than a beach next year — and for an undetermined period of time into the future, according to the judge-executive.
“We’re very happy with the way it went this year,” said Todd. “We may look at it in the future, but we have no plans for it right now. We want to keep using it as we did this year because it went well.”
