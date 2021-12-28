Several people were reported as being injured, with one person flown to the UK Medical Center, after a two-vehicle accident took place near the Burnside Wendy’s restaurant on Monday.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Zach Mayfield, 31-year-old Amanda Garner, of Burnside, was transported by Somerset-Pulaski EMS to the helipad at the Parkers Mill Fire Department, where she was flown by Air Methods to Lexington for treatment of injuries sustained in the wreck. A UK Medical Center spokesperson said Tuesday that the hospital did not have anyone by that name in their registry.
Two others involved in the wreck, Burnside resident Jerry D. Young, 50, and Ohio resident Nora Jones, 23, were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS before being transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
An LCRH spokesperson said both patients had been discharged as of Tuesday.
According to Mayfield’s report, the accident took place around 10:43 a.m. Monday on South U.S. 27.
It appeared that a 2013 Volkswagen Passat being driven by Ryan P. Stanic, 23, of Perry, Ohio, was leaving the Wendy’s location. Jones was a passenger in that vehicle.
The Passat turned southbound onto U.S. 27 and appears to have attempted to cross lanes in an attempt to get to the U-turn/turning lane to go northbound when it was rear-ended by a southbound 2008 Ford Edge being driven by Young. Garner was a passenger in Young’s vehicle.
In addition to EMS and Air Methods, Mayfield said he was assisted at the scene by PCSO Deputy David Wesley and the Burnside Volunteer Fire Department.
