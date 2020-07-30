A Lexington man has died following a motorcycle wreck Wednesday evening on the Cumberland Parkway.
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), George Cagle, 67, died early Thursday morning after being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Rhonda Sturgill, 56, London, was also flown to UK following the single-vehicle accident, which took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was in "serious" condition as Wednesday night, according to KSP Trooper Adam Childress.
KSP informed the Commonwealth Journal that the motorcycle, operated by Cagle, was headed westbound on the Cumberland Parkway when it approached the dead-end at the intersection with the Ky. 914 bypass. The reconfiguration of the parkway a decade ago left a section that might appear at first to go on through the intersection, but it doesn't.
According to KSP, Cagle tried to go through the intersection however, and struck a sign, ejected both individuals from the motorcycle.
Sturgill was wearing a helmet, while Cagle was not, according to KSP.
Childress noted that at that time in the evening, it was getting hard to see with the sun setting on the horizon, and not being from the area, Cagle might have been unfamiliar with the intersection.
The rebuilt parkway opened to traffic in September of 2010, and a half-mile section of the parkway, from Fishing Creek bridge east to North Hart Road, was closed and abandoned.
Both victims were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. Cagle was flown to Lexington from the scene, and Sturgill was flown from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, said Chilldress.
The Somerset Police Department, Somerset Fire Department and Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
The accident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.