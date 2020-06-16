A resident of the Western Hills Apartment complex in Pulaski County is dead following an early morning fire this week.
The Pulaski County Coroner’s office confirmed that Phillip Q. Rose, 53, was found deceased when responders arrived at the scene of the blaze, at the apartment facility located off of Hail Knob Road in west Somerset.
David Muse, office manager for the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, said that as far as he knew, the death was due to the fire, “but nothing is certain.” The office is waiting on toxicology results, and has received a preliminary autopsy report but “nothing definitive” as of yet.
The fire took place around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Somerset Fire Department Chief Tyler Jasper said his firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, with two engines and assistance from the Science Hill and Parkers Mill departments.
The apartment where the deceased was found appeared to be the origin of the blaze, said Jasper, but it spread to the apartment above it and into the attic space, then spread along the whole building. All the residents were displaced that evening, and two were transported by EMS to the hospital for smoke-related injuries, he said.
Jasper noted that the Red Cross assisted with providing temporarily living quarters for the apartment residents.
The fire is still under investigation.
