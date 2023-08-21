One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident that took place Sunday afternoon.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.
The accident took place at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Squib-Ano Road. PCSO’s preliminary investigation indicates that a Mazda passenger car and a motorcycle were traveling eastbound on Ky. 80 towards the intersection with Old London Road (Ky. 1956) and Squib-Ano Road.
It appears that the motorcycle attempted to make a left-hand turn, and as it did so it was struck by the Mazda.
The passenger of the motorcycle was later pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The male driver of the motorcycle was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious injuries.
PCSO stated that it does not know the man’s condition at this time.
Deputy Logan Crabtree, Deputy Ryan Jones, and the Coroner’s Office continue the investigation.
Other responding agencies consisted of the Somerset/Pulaski EMS, Air Methods, and the Shopville Fire Department.
