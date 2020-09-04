A Grant County man was killed Thursday night in an off-road ATV accident in eastern Pulaski County.
Deputies Steven Alexander and Logan Starnes were dispatched to a 911 call regarding an injury accident near the intersection of Old Whitney Road and National Forest Service Road, which took place around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, the deputies found a dune buggy in the ditch and two victims suffering from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle accident, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses at the scene informed the deputies that the operator of the ATV had no experience operating that type of vehicle and was using excessive speed and driving recklessly, according to the sheriff's office.
EMS personnel at the scene unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate William Woodyard, 59, of Corinth, Ky. He was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.
Tammy Woodyard, 57, also of Corinth, was treated at the scene and transported to the Mt. Victory Fire Department, where she was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center via Air Methods for treatment of her injuries. She had been discharged as of Friday afternoon.
Neither victim was wearing a safety belt, according to the sheriff's department. The agency also reported that alcohol might have been a contributing factor in the accident.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by volunteers of the Mt. Victory Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS.
The accident remains under investigation by Deputy Steven Alexander.
