MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Wayne County man was killed, and two other people sustained life-threatening injuries, in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Ky. 90 in the Susie Community.
Scottie Piercy, 39, of Monticello, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's Office. A passenger in his vehicle, Janet Piercy, 37, of Monticello and the driver of the second vehicle, John Brown, 33, of Monticello, were both airlifted from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries" according to the Kentucky State Police.
According to KSP, the accident occurred when a 2014 Nissan, operated by Piercy, collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram, operated by Brown.
KSP said toxicology tests were performed on both drivers involved in the collision and an autopsy is pending on Piercy.
The investigation is continuing by KSP Trooper Dackery Larkey and more information will be released as it becomes available. Larkey was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Susie and Monticello Fire Department’s, EMS, PHI and Air Methods and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.