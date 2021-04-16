The driver of a truck had to be extricated and flown to Lexington after being in a rollover accident that took place Friday afternoon on Barnesburg Road.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Captain Troy McLin, the driver of the vehicle was Charlie Thomas Wesley, 50, of Somerset.
A patient condition was not available at press time. Capt. McLin said the driver likely had serious injuries but was talking at the scene of the accident.
McLin stated that responders received the call for the accident at 12:55 p.m. Friday.
He reported that Wesley was traveling westbound in a 1993 International truck owned by Loveless Septic & Grease Trap Cleaning Services.
It appears that the vehicle dropped off the side of the road and hit a guardrail. The vehicle then flipped several times, with Wesley being partially ejected from the vehicle, McLin said.
According to Doug Baker, chief of the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team, multiple agencies were called out to assist with the entrapment.
Baker said that the driver of the vehicle was “heavily entrapped” and responders had to do what is called a “roof cut” where they cut the entire roof off of a vehicle to extricate the patient.
“It was just a joint team effort,” he said.
Agencies on the scene included SRT, the Shopville Fire Department, the Somerset Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski Rescue Squad, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Eco-Tech USA, and Air Methods.
Additionally, McLin said that operators from Weddle Enterprises, who were in the area working on the new Ky. 461 ramp, used a trackhoe and a bulldozer to help stabilize the vehicle while rescuers worked.
