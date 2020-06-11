The people behind the new Lake Cumberland Farmers Market considered its opening day a success.
The Farmers Market opened its doors Thursday, bringing vendors and shoppers from all over the area. All of this taking place in what used to be an overflow parking lot for city vehicles and workers.
The new building resides on East Mount Vernon, next to what was formerly the Food Fair building.
Community Development Director Joy Carroll looked over the market’s opening day crowds and appeared to beam with pride.
“I think that we have had an excellent turnout for the first day,” she said, adding that they had around 13 vendors on hand.
Many more will be selling items in the coming weeks, but a lot didn’t have their produce ready yet to set up shop Thursday, she said.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck agreed with that. “It’s early in the summer, and so as more crops come in and as more produce comes in, we’re expecting more vendors. This market will be jam packed here in a couple weeks,” Keck said.
Looking over the crowd, Keck called the turnout “awesome.”
“I won’t stop smiling all day,” he said. “… This is a special day. I think it’s a long time coming.”
Among the vendors were Renee and Steve Spitzer, owners of Lake Cumberland Fudge Company. Renee said the duo had brought out some of their best fudges along with a few newer flavors.
She seemed impressed with the new market building. “It’s a beautiful place. It’s a really nice facility, and it’s nice and cool,” she said.
The building is equipped to be comfortable year-round. For opening day, the large bay doors of the facility were all open, allowing a cross-breeze to come through.
Those doors are designed to close during less than ideal weather, so that the market can remain open throughout winter.
Clara Patton with Wildcat Mountain Cheese said having that year-round option was a plus for her business.
She showed up with her cheese for opening day, but admitted that this is a busy time for the company and they lack the people-power to be able to set up at this market every single time it opens.
Wildcat Mountain is out of East Bernstadt, and Patton said they set up at many other markets throughout the region, including the one in Knoxville on Saturdays.
But the new Somerset building appealed to her, and while she can’t set up all the time, she said she would be here “sporadically” through the summer, and maybe more often in the colder months.
As part of the festivities, the City of Somerset rolled out its new outdoor speaker system, created through a partnership with Forcht Broadcasting’s Somerset 106.1 radio station.
The new speakers were installed on light poles along East Mount Vernon Street and around the Fountain Square.
As part of that project, Somerset worked on enhancing its downtown wi-fi network, sayin in a statement that the “more robust network will be available to Lake Cumberland Farmers Market and festival vendors to make payment processing faster and more efficient.”
From here on out, the Farmers Market will be open at scheduled times three days a week: Tuesdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m; Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
